Thomaston Place Auction Galleries Winter 2017 Fine Art & Antiques Auction
There will also be a selection of fine art, such as a portrait of George Washington by Jane Stuart , daughter of Gilbert Stuart; early silver, including an early covered sugar bowl by Colonial Boston silversmith Jacob Hurd ; country furniture; marine items; Native American artifacts, early toys; jewelry; ceramics and art glass; Asian antiques; and other decorative pieces. The sale will begin at 11:00 a.m. each day.
