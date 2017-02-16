Tartan Terrors bringing Celtic invasion
Centenary Stage Company's Lackland Performing Arts Center is preparing for the Celtic invasion of the Tartan Terrors, which will take place Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. Back by popular demand and hailed as “North America's Premier Celtic Event,” the Tartan Terrors mix rock energy with traditional folklore, dance and humor. The Tarton Terrors wield an arsenal featuring classic pipes and fiddle, driving drum tones and signature guitar styles.
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
|bored
|Oct '16
|skeen440
|1
|Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|DAZZLE LINE
|7
