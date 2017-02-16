Tartan Terrors bringing Celtic invasion

Centenary Stage Company's Lackland Performing Arts Center is preparing for the Celtic invasion of the Tartan Terrors, which will take place Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. Back by popular demand and hailed as “North America's Premier Celtic Event,” the Tartan Terrors mix rock energy with traditional folklore, dance and humor. The Tarton Terrors wield an arsenal featuring classic pipes and fiddle, driving drum tones and signature guitar styles.

