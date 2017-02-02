Region: Upcoming trips with the Sunsh...

Region: Upcoming trips with the Sunshine Club

2 hrs ago Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

The Sunshine Club has announced some upcoming trips for this spring, including a Thursday, March 30 bus trip to the Newport Playhouse in Newport, R.I. The show is called "the foursome" and as you can imagine, is about some golfers. After eating from the bountiful all you can eat buffet, you go into the theater to watch the show.

Start the conversation

Newport, RI

