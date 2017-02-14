Newport, R.I., seeks small-cap, real ...

Newport, R.I., seeks small-cap, real estate debt managers

Read more: Pensions & Investments

Newport, R.I., is searching for an active international small-cap manager to run $10 million, active domestic small-cap growth and small-cap value managers to each run $10 million, and a real estate debt manager to run between $5 million and $10 million.

