Newport Jazz Festival Announces Second Wave Of 2017 Lineup

The famed Newport Jazz Festival will be held at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island August 4 - 6. Organizers of the historic event have announced the second wave of acts set to play the festival this August. Maceo Parker, Evan Christopher Clarinet Road & New Orleans Brass and Rodriguez Brothers have been added to the Friday, August 4 lineup.

