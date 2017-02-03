Middletown latest RI community consid...

Middletown latest RI community considering plastic bag ban

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The Newport Daily News reports the town council will receive a proposal Monday to prohibit retailers from providing single-use plastic bags to customers. Barrington became the first community in the state to ban plastic bags in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan 15 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan 8 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,908 • Total comments across all topics: 278,576,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC