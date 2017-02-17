Health | See How MA Ranks Among Sexually Diseased States
Massachusetts is ranked as the 43rd most sexually diseased state in the country, according to a study by backgroundchecks.org. "Between Tinder, Grindr, and other very NSFW websites, casual hookups are an all time high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
|bored
|Oct '16
|skeen440
|1
|Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|DAZZLE LINE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC