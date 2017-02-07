Fleet Foxes Announce First U.S. Show Since 2011
The first lineup announcement for this year's Newport Folk Festival is a big one. Fleet Foxes will return to play the historic event, which is the band's first confirmed U.S. performance since 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan 8
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
|bored
|Oct '16
|skeen440
|1
|Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|DAZZLE LINE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC