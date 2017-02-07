Ex-councilwoman charged with stealing dog from panhandler

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NEWPORT, R.I. - A former Rhode Island town official has been charged with stealing a pit bull from a panhandler. WJAR-TV reports former Jamestown Councilwoman Barbara Szepatowski appeared in a Newport court Tuesday on a misdemeanor charge of stealing a domestic animal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.