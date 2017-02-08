City submits application for sunscreen dispensers
The Melanoma Foundation of New England has opened a call for applications for its Practice Safe Skin program, which provides free sunscreen dispensers to cities, towns and nonprofits. Contributed photo The Melanoma Foundation of New England has opened a call for applications for its Practice Safe Skin program, which provides free sunscreen dispensers to cities, towns and nonprofits.
