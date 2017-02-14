Can This SEAL Save Trump's White Hous...

Can This SEAL Save Trump's White House?By Kimberly Dozier

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Daily Beast

Adm. Bob Harward fought the Taliban after 9/11, ran prisons in Afghanistan, and still jumps out of airplanes at age 60. But his toughest job may be the one that's coming next. America's likely next national security adviser, Navy SEAL Bob Harward, calls himself an "action man."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan '17 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan '17 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan '17 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan '17 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC