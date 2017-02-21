Business | Guest MINDSETTERa Magee: RI's Strong Defense & Undersea Technology Cluster
Rhode Island has a wealth of organizations engaged in some form of undersea technology and its applications. Many of these provide invaluable technologies and technical support to the Department of Defense and contribute significantly to Rhode Island's economy and job base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan '17
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan '17
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
|bored
|Oct '16
|skeen440
|1
|Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|DAZZLE LINE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC