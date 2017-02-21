ATR Treehouse Appoints Senior Account...

ATR Treehouse Appoints Senior Account Manager

Thursday Feb 16

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island - ATR Treehouse , New England's most respected source for event staging and audio-visual sales, rentals, and installations, has announced the appointment of Lew Abramson to the position of Senior Account Manager. "Lew comes to us with a wide breadth of experience in all aspects of the business, states Dave LaPorte, President.

