Trump Honors Service Members at Military Ball
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump honored members of the armed forces, thanking them for their sacrifice and service during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum here last night. President Donald J. Trump dances with Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Cartmell during the Armed Forces Inaugural Ball in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan 8
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan 3
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
|bored
|Oct '16
|skeen440
|1
|Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|DAZZLE LINE
|7
