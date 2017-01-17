State awards $3.8M for historic prese...

State awards $3.8M for historic preservation and the arts

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission announced 33 grant recipients Thursday. Among the projects, preservation grants will restore the visitors' center at historic Fort Adams in Newport and preserve schoolhouses, museums, a library and other historic structures.

