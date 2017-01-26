President Trump honors service member...

President Trump honors service members at military ball

Monday Jan 23

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump honored members of the armed forces, thanking them for their sacrifice and service during the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball at the National Building Museum here Saturday. "I want to thank you on behalf of Melania, myself, the family and the millions of people all over the world," Trump said.

