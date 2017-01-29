Patr n Spirits founder swaps Texas ra...

Patr n Spirits founder swaps Texas ranch for Newport mansion

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: The Real Deal

Tequila tycoon John Paul DeJoria is adding a bit of Gilded Age style to his real estate portfolio. After selling his 96-acre Texas ranch for nearly $7 million, the PatrA3n Spirits founder purchased a mansion in Newport, R.I., for $11.65 million.

