Newport Jazz Festival Announces Initial 2017 Lineup
The famed Newport Jazz Festival will be held at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island August 4 - 6. Organizers of the historic event have announced the first wave of acts set to play the festival this August. Bela Fleck & The Flecktones, Andra Day, Snarky Puppy and Cecile McLorin Salvant are among the acts set to perform at Fort Adams this August.
