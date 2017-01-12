National Bubble Bath Day - Now With M...

National Bubble Bath Day - Now With More Free Bubbles

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: MLive.com

It's National Bubble Bath day on Sunday, January 8 which means that it is practically your civic duty to tune out the chaos in your life and relax and soak in a tub full of suds. To that end, these would make things a lot more fun: Cult favorite brand Kai has everything to make your bath smell heavenly and your skin so smooth and soft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan 8 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan 3 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! (Jul '16) Sep '16 Kid_ignacio 11
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,925,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC