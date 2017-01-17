Lifestyle | Newport Named One of 12 Best Places to Visit in 2017 by Money Magazine
Specifically, Newport has been named as the best place to visit during the month of December, with the magazine mentioning the Breakers, Clark Cooke House and Hotel Viking. WHAT TO DO: Make for the Breakers, one of Newport's most famous mansions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi...
|Jan 15
|James
|1
|Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding
|Jan 8
|hasToDealwithIdios
|1
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09)
|Jan 3
|pete in coventry
|8
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
|bored
|Oct '16
|skeen440
|1
|Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|DAZZLE LINE
|7
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC