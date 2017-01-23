Group declares victory in battle over...

Group declares victory in battle over historic Newport mansion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NEWPORT, R.I. - The group that owns The Breakers mansion is declaring victory in its long-running battle to build a visitors center on the grounds of the national historic landmark, following a decision by the Rhode Island Supreme Court. Visitors center opponents said Tuesday they're disappointed they have lost in the court, but said they're launching a campaign to pressure the Preservation Society of Newport County to abandon the plan and "to preserve the historic integrity of The Breakers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan 15 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan 8 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan 3 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,226,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC