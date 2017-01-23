Group declares victory in battle over historic Newport mansion

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NEWPORT, R.I. - The group that owns The Breakers mansion is declaring victory in its long-running battle to build a visitors center on the grounds of the national historic landmark, following a decision by the Rhode Island Supreme Court. Visitors center opponents said Tuesday they're disappointed they have lost in the court, but said they're launching a campaign to pressure the Preservation Society of Newport County to abandon the plan and "to preserve the historic integrity of The Breakers."

