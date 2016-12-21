Business | Newport's Unwanted New Neighbor: William Morgan, Architectural Critic
To listen to the opponents of a house being built near venerable Bellevue Avenue in Newport, one might think that the heart of America's premier historic seaside resort had been sold to a Las Vegas developer. According to former Historic District Chairman, John Peixinho, "This looks like a 30-foot-tall Martian spaceship" Architect Laurence Cutler, founder of the National Museum of American Illustration, declares the home "a monstrosity" inserted into "a neighborhood of small proportions and modest facades."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
|bored
|Oct '16
|skeen440
|1
|Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|DAZZLE LINE
|7
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here!
|Sep '16
|Kid_ignacio
|11
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Dog Friendly
|Aug '16
|Sally
|1
|National Commander of American Legion Visits Ne... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lucy Jane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC