Bomb squad blamed for booms heard around Narragansett Bay
Loud booms heard around Narragansett Bay were the result of a bomb squad disposing of old ordnance around Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown. The Newport Daily News reports that booms could be heard Thursday all the way across the bay in Newport.
