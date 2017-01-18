Belly bassist Gail Greenwood says ACA...

Belly bassist Gail Greenwood says ACA enabled her to get cancer treatment

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Boston.com

The bassist for the Boston band Belly has revealed she was battling cancer during the band's recent reunion tour, and she credits so-called Obamacare for saving her life. In a note to fans posted on Belly's web site, Greenwood says she was diagnosed with endometrial cancer last April while rehearsing for the band's tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan 15 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan 8 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan 3 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,494 • Total comments across all topics: 278,101,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC