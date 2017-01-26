A 'cool' kind of art in a Connecticut...

A 'cool' kind of art in a Connecticut town

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Progress

The world-renowned ice sculptor- a national title in 2004 and second-place finishes worldwide and nationally in 2006 -is finishing an elephant for an upcoming event. "Sculpting, art, everything is repetition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, hi... Jan 15 James 1
News Jews and Muslims: Here From the Founding Jan 8 hasToDealwithIdios 1
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan 3 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,085 • Total comments across all topics: 278,322,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC