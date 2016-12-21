Rhode Island woman in prison for 2005 murder seeks overturned sentence
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: NEWPORT, R.I. - A Rhode Island woman serving prison time for the 2005 slaying of a Providence woman is seeking post-conviction relief in an effort to overturn her sentence. The Westerly Sun reports that according to court documents, the move comes after Tawanna Sampson exhausted her appeals process with the state.
