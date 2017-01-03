President Obama's Two Hanukkah Messag...

President Obama's Two Hanukkah Messagesby Elliot KaufmanPresident...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: National Review Online

At the U.N., Obama abstained, leaving Israel to be denounced. This vote and its implications have been amply analyzed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) 57 min tiger_-_dad 2
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) Jan 3 pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! Sep '16 Kid_ignacio 11
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Newport County was issued at January 06 at 3:29PM EST

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,661,830

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC