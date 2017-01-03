Politics | John Florez: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI

Politics | John Florez: 17 to Watch i...

John Florez: 17 to Watch in 2017 in RI

This past year in Newport, he proposed the municipal ordinance that had been introduced in Providence by former Mayor Joseph Paolino to prohibit distribution of goods or services between pedestrians and occupants of vehicles - which would not just take into account panhandling, but groups looking to raise money such as Pop Warner teams or firefighters. "It's a distraction for a motorist behind the wheel to be approached by someone soliciting for money or services, and it isn't safe for anyone to be standing on a median strip or stepping off a sidewalk to approach motorists," Florez stated .

