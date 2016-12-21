Pat Shingleton: "Christmas Sledding, ...

Pat Shingleton: "Christmas Sledding, Blizzard Hall of Fame"

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: WBRZ

Acts of God, The Old Farmer's Almanac compiled a list of events that were placed into The Blizzard Hall of Fame. On December 26, 1778, nine German mercenaries froze at their posts in Newport, Rhode Island that later became known as the Hessian Storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBRZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No More Tokens on Pell Bridge (Jan '09) 5 hr pete in coventry 8
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! Sep '16 Kid_ignacio 11
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Dog Friendly Aug '16 Sally 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,550 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,367

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC