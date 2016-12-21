Pat Shingleton: "Christmas Sledding, Blizzard Hall of Fame"
Acts of God, The Old Farmer's Almanac compiled a list of events that were placed into The Blizzard Hall of Fame. On December 26, 1778, nine German mercenaries froze at their posts in Newport, Rhode Island that later became known as the Hessian Storm.
