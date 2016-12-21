Newport seeks innovation campus backe...

Newport seeks innovation campus backed by state bond measure

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Newport leaders are hoping to make their city the home for a new University of Rhode Island-affiliated innovation campus focused on oceanography, climate change and cybersecurity. The Newport Daily News reports that the city plans to compete for $20 million in funding approved by voters in a statewide bond question last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! Sep '16 Kid_ignacio 11
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Dog Friendly Aug '16 Sally 1
News National Commander of American Legion Visits Ne... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lucy Jane 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,272

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC