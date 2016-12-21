Mom loses benefits after status of 4 kids changed to dead
A Rhode Island mother says she lost her child care voucher when the state's new benefits computer system mistakenly changed the status of her four children from living to dead. Jasmine Tinker is a substitute teacher at Head Start, in Newport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
|bored
|Oct '16
|skeen440
|1
|Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|DAZZLE LINE
|7
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here!
|Sep '16
|Kid_ignacio
|11
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Dog Friendly
|Aug '16
|Sally
|1
|National Commander of American Legion Visits Ne... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lucy Jane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC