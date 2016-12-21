Mom loses benefits after status of 4 ...

Mom loses benefits after status of 4 kids changed to dead

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

A Rhode Island mother says she lost her child care voucher when the state's new benefits computer system mistakenly changed the status of her four children from living to dead. Jasmine Tinker is a substitute teacher at Head Start, in Newport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! Sep '16 Kid_ignacio 11
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Dog Friendly Aug '16 Sally 1
News National Commander of American Legion Visits Ne... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lucy Jane 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,179

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC