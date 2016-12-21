Jewish Museum displays timely reminde...

Jewish Museum displays timely reminder of nation's founding values

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Art Daily

The National Museum of American Jewish History has installed new building signage asserting George Washington's promise of religious liberty to the people of the United States. Quoting Washington's iconic letter to the Hebrew Congregation of Newport, Rhode Island in 1790, the large-scale banner reads, 'Happily the Government of the United States ... gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! Sep '16 Kid_ignacio 11
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Dog Friendly Aug '16 Sally 1
News National Commander of American Legion Visits Ne... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lucy Jane 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,188 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,987

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC