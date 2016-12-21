Jewish Museum displays timely reminder of nation's founding values
The National Museum of American Jewish History has installed new building signage asserting George Washington's promise of religious liberty to the people of the United States. Quoting Washington's iconic letter to the Hebrew Congregation of Newport, Rhode Island in 1790, the large-scale banner reads, 'Happily the Government of the United States ... gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.'
