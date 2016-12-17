Celebrations: an African Odyssey at M...

Celebrations: an African Odyssey at Mixed Magic Theatre Rescheduled Due to Inclement Weather

Saturday Dec 17

DUE TO THE FORECAST OF INCLEMENT WEATHER CELEBRATIONS:AN AFRICAN ODYSSEY IN CONCERT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR THUR & FRI, DEC 22nd-23rd AT MIXED MAGIC THEATRE, 560 MINERAL SPRING AVE, PAWTUCKET, RI Playwright/Composer Ricardo Pitts-Wiley wrote "Celebrations: An African Odyssey" in 1979 in San Diego, California. It was borne of an intense desire to create something for his six month old son.

Newport, RI

