Noank nonprofit presents van to retir...

Noank nonprofit presents van to retired Air Force staff sergeant

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Nov 27 Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Mystic - Work Vessels for Vets Inc., presented a van to retired Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Betz, of Newport, R.I., on Nov. 22 at Valenti VW Auto Dealership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Newport Cigarettes Nov '16 Puff 1
bored Oct '16 skeen440 1
News Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16) Oct '16 DAZZLE LINE 7
Gay Hispanic Snapchats here! Sep '16 Kid_ignacio 11
News R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Keb 2
Dog Friendly Aug '16 Sally 1
News National Commander of American Legion Visits Ne... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Lucy Jane 1
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Newport, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,190

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC