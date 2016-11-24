Milbank: Trump needs to disown his white nationalist hangers-on
But I have a pretty good picture of what happened, because luckily - for me, if not for them - several other journalists attended Saturday's gathering of alt-right leader Richard Spencer's National Policy Institute at the Ronald Reagan federal building. Attendees shouted "heil" and "Lugenpresse," a Nazi term that means "lying press."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newport Cigarettes
|Nov '16
|Puff
|1
|bored
|Oct '16
|skeen440
|1
|Sex abuse scandal rocks exclusive New England p... (Jan '16)
|Oct '16
|DAZZLE LINE
|7
|Gay Hispanic Snapchats here!
|Sep '16
|Kid_ignacio
|11
|R.I. House panel debates expungement of multipl... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Keb
|2
|Dog Friendly
|Aug '16
|Sally
|1
|National Commander of American Legion Visits Ne... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Lucy Jane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC