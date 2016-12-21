China's Big Year in Space Sparks Excitement and Speculation

Floating back under parachute from outer space to Inner Mongolia on November 17, China's Shenzhou-11 astronauts brought to a close the nation's longest piloted space trek, which lasted 33 days. The mission capped off a year that saw a series of noteworthy successes in China's blossoming space program, including the country's sixth manned space mission, the launch of a new space lab module and the inaugural use of a new spaceport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.