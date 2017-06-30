Scientists baffled by strange sea cre...

Scientists baffled by strange sea creatures near Alaska -

4 hrs ago Read more: Bladen Journal

Strange sea creatures that resemble large pink thimbles are showing up on the coast of southeast Alaska for the first time after making their way north along the West Coast for the last few years. Scientists say the creatures are pyrosomes, which are tropical, filter-feeding spineless creatures usually found along the equator.

