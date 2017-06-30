Scientists baffled by strange sea creatures near Alaska -
Strange sea creatures that resemble large pink thimbles are showing up on the coast of southeast Alaska for the first time after making their way north along the West Coast for the last few years. Scientists say the creatures are pyrosomes, which are tropical, filter-feeding spineless creatures usually found along the equator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists baffled by strange sea creatures nea...
|21 hr
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|8
|Looking for H or possibly plain pill, get back ... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Beautiful Chaos
|2
|rape (May '16)
|May '16
|I know right
|2
|Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|M Lee
|1
|Attention: Local Writers (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Leta McCurry
|1
|the world's most spectacular young voice at thi... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Anonymous
|2
|Corvallis bank robbery suspect arrested (Jan '08)
|May '15
|Newport Oregon
|4
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC