West Coast waters on acid trip; fishing industry in peril

Thursday Jun 8

Hotspots of ocean acidification have been found in the waters that wash onto the shores of the West Coast, a major concern for the region's billion dollar fishing industry as well as the region's potentially fragile coastal ecosystems. A new study of a 600-mile span of coastline found some of the lowest pH levels ever measured on the ocean surface, showing that significant acidification can be found in waters right along the shore.

