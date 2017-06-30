These mysterious tube-like animals ar...

These mysterious tube-like animals are invading Canada's coastline

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

CBC Canada is reporting that millions of the sea creatures have been spotted off the coast of British Columbia this year, far more than was seen in the past two years when they first appeared. Vancouver Island-based fisherman Matt Stabler says the pyrosomes - pimply, tube-like animals - were so thick he and his crew had to move to different fishing spots more than once to avoid them.

