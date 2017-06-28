Strange a sea picklesa keep washing ashore in the Pacific Northwest a " and scientists are baffled

Pyrosomes aboard a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research vessel in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Oregon in May 2017. These gelatinous and somewhat translucent organisms, called pyrosomes, have been seen congregating, sometimes by the thousands, close to shore from Northern California up to Southeast Alaska - clogging fishing nets and washing up on beaches, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

