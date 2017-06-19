Connecting U.S. 20: 3,365 Miles of Sa...

Connecting U.S. 20: 3,365 Miles of Safety Pins, Cheesecloth and Community

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: KLCC-FM Eugene

Highway 20 runs over three thousand miles, from Boston to Newport Oregon-a road Sal Strom and Lynn Moyers have just traversed in entirety. As part of their project Connecting U.S. 20 they stopped at libraries in a dozen states, creating community and a traveling art project involving safety pins and cheesecloth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLCC-FM Eugene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for H or possibly plain pill, get back ... (May '16) Dec '16 Beautiful Chaos 2
rape (May '16) May '16 I know right 2
News Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16) Apr '16 M Lee 1
Attention: Local Writers (Jun '15) Jun '15 Leta McCurry 1
the world's most spectacular young voice at thi... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Anonymous 2
News Corvallis bank robbery suspect arrested (Jan '08) May '15 Newport Oregon 4
News Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08) Mar '15 motowndowntown 12
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newport, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC