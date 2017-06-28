36 Hours of Beer, Beaches and Barking Sea Lions in Newport and Yachats
As the story goes, the whole town was relieved when the old man moved to Hawaii. People were terrified of him-his employees most of all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for H or possibly plain pill, get back ... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Beautiful Chaos
|2
|rape (May '16)
|May '16
|I know right
|2
|Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|M Lee
|1
|Attention: Local Writers (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Leta McCurry
|1
|the world's most spectacular young voice at thi... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Anonymous
|2
|Corvallis bank robbery suspect arrested (Jan '08)
|May '15
|Newport Oregon
|4
|Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|motowndowntown
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC