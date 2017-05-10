Police Called In To Deal With "Armed"...

Police Called In To Deal With "Armed" Cat In Tree

Wednesday May 10

When police officers in Newport, Oregon were called in to deal with a cat supposedly armed with an assault rifle perched in a tree they took the report seriously for some reason. Maybe they know something about a new line of cat-sized assault rifles I don't know about, or perhaps they were trying to find footage for their bodycam blooper reel.

