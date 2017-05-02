Oregon cops issue "verbal warning" to armed cat in a tree
After receiving a report of a cat in a tree holding an assault rifle, the Newport Oregon Police Department attended the scene, and, after ascertaining that the gun was actually a stick, they issued a "verbal warning" to the offending cat. "Reports of an armed cat this morning were unfounded," police said.
