Lawsuit: Pacific Seafood violated federal anti-trust laws
A federal lawsuit filed by two Oregon seafood companies this week alleges that one of the West Coast's largest seafood companies, Pacific Seafood Group, secretly conspired with two other seafood companies to thwart newcomers from entering the market in Newport, Oregon. The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Eugene on Wednesday claims the Washington state-based Pacific Seafood Group violated federal anti-trust laws to increase its “monopoly power position” in the state's seafood market and control prices to the detriment of fishermen.
