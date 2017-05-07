Irish police open blasphemy investiga...

Irish police open blasphemy investigation into Stephen Fry for calling God an "utter maniac"

May 7, 2017

Living treasure and outspoken atheist Stephen Fry has a classic bit from a two-year-old episode of RTE's "The Meaning of Life" in which he answers the question, "What would you say to God if you died and found yourself at the gates of heaven?" Fry's answer begins, "How dare you create a world in which there is such misery that is not our fault? It's not right." He enumerates God's many sins: "Bone cancer in children? What's that about?" Two years later, Fry is now the subject of a police investigation in Ireland for the antiquated crime of "blasphemy."

