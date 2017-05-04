Woman accused of starting fire that caused 4 deaths, engulfed Newport motel
Rebecca Sinclair of Toledo was arrested Monday in connection with the City Center Motel blaze, which left couples from Portland and Springfield dead. She was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, where she's being held on $750,000 bail.
