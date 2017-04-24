Report: Coach had no inappropriate co...

Report: Coach had no inappropriate contact with players, but interfered in investigation

A private investigation into the conduct of Lincoln County's now former superintendent Steve Boynton found no evidence that he had inappropriate physical contact with members of the girls basketball team during an overnight party at his house. But it did conclude that Boynton's presence while a sheriff's deputy conducted staff interviews into the allegations "appears to have interfered with the initial investigation of these matters."

