Police called to reports of a cat up a tree... armed with a RIFLE

Thursday Apr 27

An armed suspect toting an 'assault rifle' was feline lucky when they escaped being shot by police by a whisker. A worried member of the public alerted police to a cat sitting in a tree nestling a RIFLE in its paws.

