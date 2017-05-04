Passenger tries to toss box of heroin...

Passenger tries to toss box of heroin off Oregon coast bridge during chase, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: OregonLive.com

Pro tip: When you're eluding the cops and trying to get rid of a heroin stash, make sure to toss the drugs accurately. Sidney Ronald Myers had no such luck Tuesday night, when he threw a metal box of heroin out a car window while riding over the Yaquina Bay Bridge, according to Newport police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for H or possibly plain pill, get back ... (May '16) Dec '16 Beautiful Chaos 2
rape (May '16) May '16 I know right 2
News Depoe Bay fishing charter convicted of racketee... (Apr '16) Apr '16 M Lee 1
Attention: Local Writers (Jun '15) Jun '15 Leta McCurry 1
the world's most spectacular young voice at thi... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Anonymous 2
News Corvallis bank robbery suspect arrested (Jan '08) May '15 Newport Oregon 4
News Two arrested for heroin possession in Siletz (Aug '08) Mar '15 motowndowntown 12
See all Newport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newport Forum Now

Newport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Newport, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,843,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC